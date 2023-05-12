May 12, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PORTLAND DROPS GAME THREE Last night, the Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots, 9-1. Somerset took the 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single by Tyler Hardman, he scored on an RBI single by Anthony Siegler. Trey Sweeney blasted a solo homer in the sixth inning, extending Somerset's lead 2-0. Somerset worked back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the top of the seventh inning and continued to lead, 4-0. Stephen Scott blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the Sea Dogs on the board, 4-1. --The Patriots added another run with a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning by Jeisson Rosario. A sacrifice fly by Brandon Lockridge then a two run single by Trey Sweeney extended their lead, 8-1. Everson Pereira smashed a home run in the top of the ninth inning and Somerset led, 9-1.

WALKS SINK THE SEA DOGS Portland's pitching staff issued a season-high 11 walks in last night's loss. CJ Liu and Theo Denlinger each issued three, Brendan Cellucci and Ryan Zeferjahn each walked two and Ryan Miller walked one batter. Cellucci issued back-to-back bases loaded walks in the seventh inning. Out of the 11 free passes, four were able to come in and score.

CHIH-JUNG LIU REMAINS DOMINANT Portland's starter CJ Liu did not allow a hit until the top of the fifth inning last night, following up his seven inning no-hitter on May 5th in Akron. Over his last three outings, Liu has combined for 14.0 consecutive no hit innings. Tonight, Liu tossed 5.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two.

PLENTY OF STRIKEOUTS Portland's hitters lead the Eastern League in strikeouts with 302. The Altoona Curve have struck out the fewest amount of times, 228. The Somerset Patriots have been struck out 248 times and lead the Eastern League in home runs with 39.

RUN, RUN, RUN The Sea Dogs have the second-most stolen bases in the Eastern League with 62, behind the Patriots who lead the league with 70. The Bowie Baysox have stolen the least amount of bases so far this season with 21.

CHASE MEIDROTH MASHES The newest addition to Portland's roster, Chase Meidroth, has the second-best batting average in the Red Sox organization. He is hitting .349 which is second best to Jorge Alfaro (AAA - Worcester) who is batting .352. Meidroth leads the organization in on base percentage with .495.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss last night, the Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Eastern League, 0.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are Portland's next opponent and are currently tied for third place, 4.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are currently in first place in the Southwest Division.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 12, 1997 - Mark Kotsay hit a sixth-inning home run to snap a 10-10 tie and the Sea Dogs defeated the Bowie Baysox, 11-10. Kevin Millar, John Roskos and Lionel Hastings all homered against Bowie starter Sidney Ponson, who allowed ten hits and nine runs in four frames.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wyatt Olds will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. His last start was May 6th in Akron. Against the RubberDucks, he did not allow a hit through 3.0 innings while walking three and striking out a season-high seven. He also hit three batters.

