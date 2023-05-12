Early Lead Lost as Bowie Drops Third Game to Harrisburg
May 12, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release
HARRISBURG, PA - An early multi-run lead was not enough for the Bowie Baysox on Friday night, as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators 3-0. Garrett Stallings strung together five strong innings for Bowie, while three different batters notched multi-hit performances, but a late Harrisburg attack on Peter Van Loon lead to three runs.
Not in any desperate need for base hits, Bowie collected nine base knocks, including one in each of the first six innings. After back-to-back singles to open the second inning, Jacob Teter bounced into a double play to drive in the first run of the night. Teter led off the sixth inning by drawing a walk, and he came around to score Bowie's second run on a Heston Kjerstad double.
Despite the base hits, Michael Cuevas was still able to work through six innings on the mound. Three Harrisburg relievers, Reid Schaller (W, 1-2), Joel Peguero, and Amos Willingham (Sv, 5) combined to keep Bowie from coming getting back into the game after the early lead had been lost.
Garrett Stallings returned to the starting rotation, and he put together a solid outing. The right-hander retired the first seven batters he faced, and only allowed two base hits across five scoreless innings, while striking out a season-high five batters. The relief outing for Peter Van Loon was not as strong, however. Van Loon (L, 0-1) was in instant trouble when he allowed a double to the first batter he faced, and a game-tying two-run home run to Frankie Tostado later in the frame. After two walks and an error loaded the bases to start the seventh inning, Robert Hassel III gave Harrisburg the lead with a single. Easton Lucas wrapped up the game for Bowie with a scoreless appearance that featured fur strikeouts.
As Bowie falls to 9-20 on the season, they once again fail to win consecutive games since they won the first two games of the season. The Baysox will try to bounce back on Saturday in the fifth game of the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2023
- More 9th Inning Magic for Yard Goats as Restituyo Blasts Game Winning Homer - Hartford Yard Goats
- Early Lead Lost as Bowie Drops Third Game to Harrisburg - Bowie Baysox
- Fisher Cats' Offense Explodes in Win Over Fightin Phils - Reading Fightin Phils
- Binghamton Falls in Late Comeback from Hartford on Friday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Win Over Baysox - Harrisburg Senators
- Gorski Gallops to Extra-Inning Win - Altoona Curve
- Stanley, But Curve Beat Ducks, 2-1 in 10 Innings - Akron RubberDucks
- Instant Six-Run Hole Too Much to Climb Out of in Loss to Portland - Somerset Patriots
- Sea Dogs Blast Four Home Runs in 10-5 Win Over Somerset - Portland Sea Dogs
- Erie Rides Two Early Homers to Fourth Straight Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Drop Fourth Straight in 6-1 Loss to SeaWolves - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: May 12, 2023 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Minor League Baseball and the American Cancer Society Launch 2023 Campaign - Altoona Curve
- May 12, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats Win in 11 Innings - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bowie Baysox Stories
- Early Lead Lost as Bowie Drops Third Game to Harrisburg
- Early-Rising Baysox Blast Past Senators on Thursday
- Late Chances Fall Short as Bowie Drops Second Game in Harrisburg
- Bowie Falters with Timely Hitting in Series-Opening Loss to Harrisburg
- Baysox Blast their Way to a Win over the SeaWolves in Homestand Finale