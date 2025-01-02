Mooseheads in WildTown Friday to Kick off 2025

January 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats kick off 2025 looking for their 7th win in a row! The Mooseheads are at the Den Friday night for a battle of heated Maritime rivals.

Friday is Wild Willie's Birthday Party - come see Willie play dodgeball and musical chairs with a dozen or so of his friends during intermission.

The Wildcats are ranked #2 in the CHL, sit 1st in the QMJHL, and are on a 6-game winning streak.

Seventeen year-old Caleb Desnoyers leads the team in goals, assists & points (21G, 27A, 48 Pts) - 5th place in the Q.

Jacob Steinman leads the QMJHL in wins with 21 and has carried most of the crease load this season with 29 appearances. He sits third in the league in goals against average (2.20) and save percentage (.926).

The Cats & Moose have met 3 times this season, with Moncton holding a 2-1 edge in wins. The Mooseheads have lost their last 3 and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Some recent roster moves may right the ship, and they always get up for the Wildcats. This will be a battle!

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 3pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is the navy Wildcats logo hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #5 MORIN.

Etienne Morin will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.