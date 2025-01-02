Sea Dogs Sign 17-Year-Old Defenceman John Lumsden

January 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed defenceman John Lumsden to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced today.

"We are very excited to add John to our program," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "It's always special adding a player who has roots in our great city."

It is a homecoming of sorts for Lumsden. His mother, Cheri, was born and raised in Saint John, and John spent every summer in the city during his childhood. Cheri is also on the Board of Directors for the John T. McMillan Jr. Memorial Foundation at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

"I can't wait to get started here in Saint John," said Lumsden. "Growing up a Sea Dogs fan and spending summers in the city with much of my extended family, it definitely makes it even more special."

Lumsden, 17, attended Sea Dogs training camp in August before joining the Nepean Raiders in the CCHL for the first half of the season. The five-foot-nine, 181-pound blueliner was third in scoring among CCHL defencemen with 29 points (two goals, 27 assists) in 31 games. He was drafted by the Ottawa 67's in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

"We have been following John the entire first half of the season and he has progressed nicely with Nepean," said Crickard. "Sea Dogs fans can expect John to bring a blue collar work ethic and strong willingness to learn."

