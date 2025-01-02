Islanders Release Two Players Ahead of Monday Deadline

January 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders have announced the release of forward Spencer Caines and defenseman Anton Topilnyckyj.

Anton, who was in his third season with the Islanders, will be missed by fans and teammates. We thank him for his dedication and contributions over the years.

We wish both Spencer and Anton the best in their future endeavors.

