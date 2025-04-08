Mooseheads Game 7 Franchise History

April 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads are prepared to add another memorable game to their illustrious playoff history tonight when they face-off in Drummondville against the Voltigeurs for the 14th Game 7 since the inception of the franchise in 1994.

The Herd have fared well over the years when the series has gone the distance and enters tonight sporting an overall record of 8-and-5 in those contests. The most recent came back in 2019 in the opening round against the underdog Quebec Remparts who gave the Moose a scare but Halifax eventually prevailed with a 3-1 victory in a post season that saw the team go all the way to the Memorial Cup Final on home ice at Scotiabank Centre. The very first Game 7 for the team was in the inaugural season of 1994-95 when Halifax fell 5-1 in the final game of a Round 1 series versus the Beauport Harfangs.

Some other memorable moments along the way included the exciting 1997 playoff season which featured a pair of seven game series' against Shawinigan and Chicoutimi. If not for an injury to star goalie Jean-Sebastien Giguere against the Sagueneens, then perhaps Halifax would have enjoyed a better fate.

2003 saw the team go to three consecutive Game 7's including beating Acadie-Bathurst at the Halifax Forum, then taking down Baie-Comeau before a deflating loss in the President Cup Finals to Max Talbot's Hull Olympiques.

Halifax and Moncton have squared off twice in winner-take-all - Game 7's with the first one going to double overtime in 2007's opening round. Defenceman Ben MacAskill was the unlikely hero for the Herd in the game, scoring 1:23 into the second overtime after he had scored just one goal all season.

Who can forget the reverse sweep of the Quebec Remparts in 2012, capped off by Jonathan Drouin's overtime heroics while it was heartbreak two years later in the semi-finals against Anthony Mantha and the Val d'Or Foreurs. 2015's first round matchup against Shawinigan featured some exciting action as the Moose "Stormed the Forum" after being displaced by a curling event at Scotiabank Centre. Goalie Eric Brassard was nearly unbeatable while Timo Meier's Game 5 double OT goal will go down as one of the best playoff memories in team history. It was fellow star European forward Nikolaj Ehlers who finished the series in overtime in Game 7 on the road against the Cataractes. Take a look at the complete history of Mooseheads Game 7's below.

2019: Round 1 vs Quebec - 3-1 WIN

2015: Round 1 vs Shawinigan - 3-2 OT WIN

2015: Round 2 vs Moncton - 6-3 LOSS

2014: Round 3 vs Val d'Or - 3-2 LOSS

2012: Round 2 vs Quebec - 5-4 OT WIN

2007: Round 1 vs Moncton - 3-2 OT2 WIN

2003: Round 2 vs Acadie-Bathurst - 4-0 WIN

2003: Round 3 vs Baie-Comeau - 7-1 WIN

2003: Round 4 vs Hull - 7-2 LOSS

2002: Round 1 vs Rimouski - 2-0 WIN

1997: Round 2 vs Shawinigan - 5-3 WIN

1997: Round 3 vs Chicoutimi - 5-1 LOSS

1995: Round 1 vs Beauport - 5-1 LOSS

