Practice with a Pro Awards Team from PEI with an Amazing Experience

TORONTO, ON - As part of its partnership with Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alongside its Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - is thrilled to announce that the U11 Western Wind Girls' Hockey Team from West Prince, P.E.I., has been selected as the winner of the Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest.

As the grand prize recipients, the U11 Western Wind Girls' Hockey Team will receive an unforgettable trip to the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Québec, later this spring. They will attend a game during the CHL's championship event, take in some of the exciting off-ice activities being organized in Rimouski, such as the Fan Fest and Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, celebrate with a private Giuseppe pizza party, and experience a once-in-a-lifetime practice with WHL alumnus and Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.

Created and led by Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria, the Practice with a Pro contest celebrates the passion and dedication of young hockey players across Canada. Teams from coast to coast submitted their entries, sharing their love for the game and their commitment to teamwork, sportsmanship, and development. After careful consideration, the U11 Western Wind Girls' Hockey Team emerged as the standout team, demonstrating exceptional spirit, unity, and determination.

"We are incredibly proud to support grassroots hockey and support Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria as they provide these young girls with a unique opportunity to join us in Rimouski for the 2025 Memorial Cup and to learn from one of the CHL's greatest graduates, Jarome Iginla," stated Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. "Hockey is more than just a game - it's about community, perseverance, and the joy of the game. Created by Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria, the Practice with a Pro contest embodies the spirit of teamwork and growth, and we are excited to celebrate the U11 Western Wind Girls' Hockey Team as this year's winners."

"Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizza is about uniting people around the table, and through our partnership with the CHL, we are cultivating leaders who embody this same spirit- on and off the ice. The Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest celebrates Canadian youth who are making a meaningful difference in their communities by demonstrating the values of service, teamwork, and inclusivity," says Indresh Kohli, Executive Head of Marketing at Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd. "We are proud to honor the U11 Western Wind Girls' Hockey Team for their incredible impact in West Prince, P.E.I., and to offer them the unforgettable opportunity to practice with hockey legend Jerome Iginla at the Memorial Cup. We're excited for another successful year of the Giuseppe Practice with a Pro program, in collaboration with the CHL and its member leagues, and look forward to inspiring even more young leaders."

"I wanted to take a moment to express just how excited the girls were to find out about this amazing opportunity," said Stephanie Gaudet, the Team Manager of U11 Western Wind Girls' Hockey Team. "Their enthusiasm was absolutely contagious, and you could see the joy in their eyes as they realized what had been made possible for them. We truly feel blessed to have such an opportunity, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity and support from Dr Oetker & the Giuseppe Practice with a Pro Program. This experience will have a lasting impact, and we couldn't be more thankful."

Hailing from the western end of Prince Edward Island, the U11 Western Wind Girls' Hockey Team exemplifies what it means to be Canada's Greatest Teammates. Despite coming from different associations across West Prince, P.E.I., the girls quickly bonded into a tight-knit team, proving that success is built on collaboration and trust. Their compassion was evident when they supported grieving teammates with heartfelt "sunshine boxes" filled with their favourite things, while their generosity shone through during their volunteer efforts for a local food drive ahead of the Christmas Holidays. On the ice, their extraordinary unity and dedication led them to an undefeated championship run at one of the Maritimes' most prestigious female hockey tournaments (SEDMHA in Nova Scotia), where they defied expectations and proved that teamwork transcends individual talent. Whether supporting one another through personal hardships, giving back to their community, or competing at the highest level, the U11 Western Wind embody the true spirit of champions, making them more than just a hockey team.

Since launching in 2015, Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria has supported local communities and minor hockey across the country. Believing in the power of great teammates, Giuseppe Pizzeria has celebrated minor hockey clubs and towns that are built on the foundation of great teamwork through their Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest. For more information about this contest, please visit giuseppepracticewithapro.com.

Serving as the CHL's championship event, the Memorial Cup is a four-team round-robin tournament played among the champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team. The 105th edition of the Memorial Cup is scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 1 in Rimouski, marking the return of the Memorial Cup to the province of Québec for the first time in 10 years. As hosts, the Rimouski Océanic will be one of four teams to participate in it alongside this season's playoff champion from each of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.

