18 Nominees for the Marcel-Robert Trophy Announced

April 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce today the nominees from each of the 18 teams for the 2024-2025 Marcel-Robert Trophy.

This prestigious honor is awarded annually to the student-athlete of the year, the one who best combines performance on the ice with academic achievement.

"The teams submitted some excellent applications, and choosing the three finalists will be very difficult again this season, shared QMJHL Scholastic Program Director Valérie Monette. The candidates showed discipline, perseverance and a great sense of organization in their studies. They were also able to count on the excellent support of their teachers, our school partners and educational advisors, all of which contributed to their academic success. I would like to congratulate the 18 candidates who have been selected as their team's Student-Athlete of the Year."

Of these 18 candidates, three finalists will be selected by a committee made up of Sébastien Fyfe (Alliance Sport-Études), Martin Lavallée, assistant to the QMJHL Commissioner, and Valérie Monette.

These three finalists will be announced in the coming weeks, and the winner of the Marcel-Robert Trophy will be announced on June 5, at a press conference held in Quebec City as part of the 2025 QMJHL Draft.

The 18 nominees for the 2024-2025 Marcel-Robert Trophy:

TEAMS NOMINEES

Acadie-Bathurst Joshua Fleming

Baie-Comeau Anthony Lavoie

Blainville-Boisbriand Matt Gosselin

Cape Breton Brayden Schmitt

Charlottetown Marcus Kearsey

Chicoutimi Kassim Gaudet

Drummondville Riley Mercer

Gatineau Justin Boisselle

Halifax Liam Kilfoil

Moncton Preston Lounsbury

Québec Loïc Goyette

Rimouski Mathieu Cataford

Rouyn-Noranda Antonin Verreault

Saint John Justin Robinson

Shawinigan Jordan Tourigny

Sherbrooke Jean-Félix Lapointe

Val-d'Or Nathan Brisson

Victoriaville Mathis Aguilar

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.