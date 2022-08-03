Moose Sign Two Defencemen

August 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defenceman Simon Kubicek to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. The club also signed defenceman Chris Martenet to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season.

Simon Kubicek

Defence

Born Dec. 19, 2001 -- Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia

Height 6.02 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R

Kubicek, 20, recorded 41 points (14G, 27A) in 68 games with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2021-22 campaign. The defender added 11 points (3G, 8A) in 19 playoff games as the Oil Kings captured the WHL Championship. The Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia product was named to the WHL Central Division Second All-Star Team. Kubicek totalled 96 points (30G, 66A) in 181 career WHL games split between Edmonton and the Seattle Thunderbirds. Kubicek played professionally in Czechia for HC Motor Ceske Budejovice during the 2020-21 season, posting three points (1G, 2A) in 21 games. Internationally, Kubicek represented Czechia at the U16, U17, U18 levels, along with two appearances at the World Junior Championships.

Chris Martenet

Defence

Born Sept. 25, 1996 -- Indianapolis, Ind.

Height 6.07 -- Weight 216 -- Shoots L

Martenet, 25, appeared in three games with the Moose during the 2021-22 season, posting a plus-one rating. He also suited up for one game for the Belleville Senators. Martenet spent the bulk of the campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, tallying 17 points (1G, 16A) in 62 games. He added five points (2G, 3A) in 17 games during the Kelly Cup Playoffs, helping Toledo reach the final. Overall, Martenet has nine AHL games to his credit, while also recording 57 points (10G, 47A) in 235 ECHL contests during his professional career. During his time in junior, the Indianapolis, Ind. native accumulated 44 points (15G, 29A) in 186 OHL games with the London Knights and Ottawa 67's. He won the OHL Championship and Memorial Cup with London in 2016. Martenet was a fourth round pick, 103rd overall, of the Dallas Stars in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Ticket memberships for the 2022-23 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.