Barracuda Sign Forward Patrick McGrath

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed forward Patrick McGrath. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In 2021-22, McGrath, 29, appeared in 26 games with the AHL's Utica Comets, totaling 67 penalty minutes. Additionally, he skated in three games with ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, picking up one assist.

Over his nine-year professional career, the 5-foot-10, 201-pound winger has appeared in 132 games in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre Penguins, Iowa Wild, Rochester Americans and Comets, scoring nine points (four goals, five assists), while collecting 440 penalty minutes. The Wilkes-Barre, PA, native has also skated in 165 games in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers, Utah Grizzlies, Indy Fuel, and Thunder, picking up 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and 645 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, McGrath spent parts of two seasons with the Prince Edward Island Rocket of the QMJHL, leading the league in penalty minutes in 2012-13 (171).

