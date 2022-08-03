Calgary Wranglers to hit the ice this fall

August 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Flames are proud to introduce the Calgary Wranglers as their new American Hockey League affiliate, to begin play this October.

The Wranglers become the second team to don the name in Calgary following the Calgary Wranglers of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League (WCHL), who came to Calgary in 1977. The WCHL Wranglers played in Calgary for 10 seasons, graduating such Flames alumni as Kelly Kisio, Dana Murzyn, and Mike Vernon to the National Hockey League.

The return of the Calgary Wranglers, this time as the Flames' top development affiliate, brings a fresh, new look to the original Wranglers logo that had a significant era in Calgary hockey history.

Led by AHL Coach of the Year Mitch Love and AHL Goaltender of the Year Dustin Wolf, the Flames' AHL affiliate captured the Pacific Division title in 2021-22 before advancing all the way to the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

For more information on all ticket options to watch the Calgary Wranglers live at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season, visit calgaryflames.com/wranglers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2022

Calgary Wranglers to hit the ice this fall - Calgary Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.