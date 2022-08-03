Griffins Ticket Department Collects Trio of Awards

August 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - At the recent league meetings in Allentown, Pa., the American Hockey League named the Grand Rapids Griffins the Ticket Sales Department of the Year for 2021-22. In addition, Griffins group events manager Bre'onna Raymo was named the Top Group Sales Executive, while senior account executive Michael Kiel garnered Rookie of the Year accolades in the Western Conference.

The Griffins finished third in the AHL last season with an average attendance of 7,029 and ended the campaign with 267,095 total fans. Kiel concluded the year with the highest group sales revenue by a rookie in the Western Conference while Raymo paced all AHL group sales executives in revenue.

The ticket department previously won the ticket sales department of the year honor in 2010-11 and 2013-14, the latter being achieved under active vice president of ticket sales and digital marketing Matt Batchelder. Raymo returned to the podium after finishing in second place during the 2018-19 season, the last time the AHL gave out department awards.

Grand Rapids will open the 2022-23 season against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2022-23 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.