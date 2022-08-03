Blues Name Julia Snow as T-Birds Assistant Athletic Trainer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has named Julia Snow as assistant athletic trainer for its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Snow, who becomes the third female athletic trainer in the AHL, spent last season as the head athletic trainer for the ECHL's Worcester Railers. During the season, Snow worked closely with Springfield as Worcester produced many of its player call-ups. Prior to joining Worcester, she served stints as the athletic trainer for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod Baseball League and as the associate head athletic trainer for the Massachusetts Pirates indoor football team.

Snow graduated from Worcester State University with a health education and therapeutic studies degree in 2018. Then, she went on to obtain her master's in athletic training from Boston University.

