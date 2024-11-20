Moose Shop Opens at Mic Mac Mall

November 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Fans looking to do some shopping for the Mooseheads fan in their life can visit the newly opened Moose Shop at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth.

The store is now open for the holiday season on the second floor, across from People's Jewellers and features a large selection of Mooseheads jerseys, hats and apparel for everyone.

The Moose Shop will be open during regular mall hours - Monday-Friday: 9:30am-9pm and Sunday, November 24th Noon-5pm. Sunday hours will increase on December 1st to be open from 10am-6pm.

Fans can also order online 24/7 at MooseShop.ca

