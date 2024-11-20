QMJHL Creates the Veterans Club

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the creation of the Veterans Club, which will bring together the official ambassadors of the 18 teams in the League.

Veterans will attend a few of their former team's games each year, where they will be invited to meet fans, take photos with them and sign autographs.

"We're really proud of the birth of the Veterans Club, says QMJHL commissioner Mario Cecchini. They were delighted to become ambassadors. They really loved their time in our League and want to continue to be associated with it. They say it takes a village to raise a child. Our veterans will help us mentor our players and serve as role models for them."

The veterans will indeed go into the locker room to give speeches and will be available to the players to listen, guide and support them, as required.

The veterans include three former NHL players in Yanick Lehoux (Baie-Comeau), Antoine Roussel (Chicoutimi) and Stéphane Fiset (Victoriaville), as well as seven champions in our league.

The Club also includes, among others, a cardiologist, a chiropractor, businessmen, sales representatives and a mining operations superintendent.

"It just goes to show what all roads are possible after playing in our League. And most of them were able to benefit from our scholarship program", notes Commissioner Cecchini with pride.

It's also worth noting that the veterans come from different generations. Aged between 22 and 54, three are in their twenties, eleven in their thirties, three in their forties and one in his fifties, "which will bring different points of view of our League," concludes the Commissioner.

Mario Cecchini and the 18 veterans are available for interviews.

The Veterans Club

Acadie-Bathurst Titan

Adam Holwell

27 years old, 329 QMJHL games played from 2013 to 2018

President Cup and Memorial Cup champion in 2018

Assistant Coach at St. Francis Xavier University

Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Yanick Lehoux

42 years old, 266 QMJHL games played from 1998 to 2002

Student-athlete of the Year in 2000 (Marcel-Robert Trophy)

Los Angeles Kings 3rd round pick in 2000, 10 NHL games played

Sports medicine representative

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Étienne Marcoux

31 years old, 165 QMJHL games played from 2009 to 2014

UX user experience analyst

Cape Breton Eagles

Chris Culligan

36 years old, 317 QMJHL games played from 2004 to 2009

Hockey Coach and Scout for the Eagles

Charlottetown Islanders

Matthew Welsh

25 years old, 224 QMJHL games played from 2015 to 2020

Student-athlete of the Year in 2019 (Marcel-Robert Trophy)

Wealth Management Associate

Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Antoine Roussel

34 years old, 252 QMJHL games played from 2006 to 2010

607 NHL games played

Conference speaker and Analyst at TVA Sports

Drummondville Voltigeurs

Olivier Hotte

33 years old, 191 QMJHL games played from 2008 to 2011

President Cup champion in 2009

Financial Director of a car dealership

Gatineau Olympiques

Jean-Philip Chabot

36 years old, 269 QMJHL games played from 2004 to 2009

President Cup champion in 2006 and 2008

Federal Government employee

Halifax Mooseheads

Brad Cuzner

32 years old, 186 QMJHL games played from 2009 to 2013

President Cup champion in 2013

Mooseheads Business Development Manager

Moncton Wildcats

Kelsey Tessier

34 years-old, 249 QMJHL games played from 2006 to 2010

President Cup champion in 2010

Colorado Avalanche 4th round pick in 2008

Wildcats Skills and Player Development Coach

Québec Remparts

Marc-Antoine Carrier

32 years old, 84 QMJHL games played from 2011 to 2013

Cardiologist

Rimouski Océanic

Jonathan Beaulieu

44 years old, 279 QMJHL games played from 1996 to 2001

Sales Representative

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Redgie Bois

30 years old, 231 QMJHL games played from 2011 to 2015

Vice-president of the family business

Saint John Sea Dogs

Mike Thomas

34 years old, 288 QMJHL games played from 2006 to 2011

President Cup champion in 2011

High School Teacher

Shawinigan Cataractes

Nicolas Désilets

39 years old, 265 QMJHL games played from 2002 to 2006

Chiropractor

Sherbrooke Phoenix

Kaylen Gauthier

22 years old, 192 QMJHL games played from 2018 to 2023

Business Administration Student at UQTR

Val-d'Or Foreurs

Luc Girard

44 years old, 216 QMJHL games played from 1997 to 2001

President Cup champion in 2001

Mining Operations Superintendent

Victoriaville Tigres

Stéphane Fiset

54 years old, 108 QMJHL games played from 1987 to 1990

Quebec Nordiques 2nd round pick in 1988, 390 NHL games played

Stanley Cup champion in 1996

College Hockey Coach and RDS analyst

