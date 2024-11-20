QMJHL Creates the Veterans Club
November 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the creation of the Veterans Club, which will bring together the official ambassadors of the 18 teams in the League.
Veterans will attend a few of their former team's games each year, where they will be invited to meet fans, take photos with them and sign autographs.
"We're really proud of the birth of the Veterans Club, says QMJHL commissioner Mario Cecchini. They were delighted to become ambassadors. They really loved their time in our League and want to continue to be associated with it. They say it takes a village to raise a child. Our veterans will help us mentor our players and serve as role models for them."
The veterans will indeed go into the locker room to give speeches and will be available to the players to listen, guide and support them, as required.
The veterans include three former NHL players in Yanick Lehoux (Baie-Comeau), Antoine Roussel (Chicoutimi) and Stéphane Fiset (Victoriaville), as well as seven champions in our league.
The Club also includes, among others, a cardiologist, a chiropractor, businessmen, sales representatives and a mining operations superintendent.
"It just goes to show what all roads are possible after playing in our League. And most of them were able to benefit from our scholarship program", notes Commissioner Cecchini with pride.
It's also worth noting that the veterans come from different generations. Aged between 22 and 54, three are in their twenties, eleven in their thirties, three in their forties and one in his fifties, "which will bring different points of view of our League," concludes the Commissioner.
Mario Cecchini and the 18 veterans are available for interviews.
The Veterans Club
Acadie-Bathurst Titan
Adam Holwell
27 years old, 329 QMJHL games played from 2013 to 2018
President Cup and Memorial Cup champion in 2018
Assistant Coach at St. Francis Xavier University
Baie-Comeau Drakkar
Yanick Lehoux
42 years old, 266 QMJHL games played from 1998 to 2002
Student-athlete of the Year in 2000 (Marcel-Robert Trophy)
Los Angeles Kings 3rd round pick in 2000, 10 NHL games played
Sports medicine representative
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
Étienne Marcoux
31 years old, 165 QMJHL games played from 2009 to 2014
UX user experience analyst
Cape Breton Eagles
Chris Culligan
36 years old, 317 QMJHL games played from 2004 to 2009
Hockey Coach and Scout for the Eagles
Charlottetown Islanders
Matthew Welsh
25 years old, 224 QMJHL games played from 2015 to 2020
Student-athlete of the Year in 2019 (Marcel-Robert Trophy)
Wealth Management Associate
Chicoutimi Saguenéens
Antoine Roussel
34 years old, 252 QMJHL games played from 2006 to 2010
607 NHL games played
Conference speaker and Analyst at TVA Sports
Drummondville Voltigeurs
Olivier Hotte
33 years old, 191 QMJHL games played from 2008 to 2011
President Cup champion in 2009
Financial Director of a car dealership
Gatineau Olympiques
Jean-Philip Chabot
36 years old, 269 QMJHL games played from 2004 to 2009
President Cup champion in 2006 and 2008
Federal Government employee
Halifax Mooseheads
Brad Cuzner
32 years old, 186 QMJHL games played from 2009 to 2013
President Cup champion in 2013
Mooseheads Business Development Manager
Moncton Wildcats
Kelsey Tessier
34 years-old, 249 QMJHL games played from 2006 to 2010
President Cup champion in 2010
Colorado Avalanche 4th round pick in 2008
Wildcats Skills and Player Development Coach
Québec Remparts
Marc-Antoine Carrier
32 years old, 84 QMJHL games played from 2011 to 2013
Cardiologist
Rimouski Océanic
Jonathan Beaulieu
44 years old, 279 QMJHL games played from 1996 to 2001
Sales Representative
Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
Redgie Bois
30 years old, 231 QMJHL games played from 2011 to 2015
Vice-president of the family business
Saint John Sea Dogs
Mike Thomas
34 years old, 288 QMJHL games played from 2006 to 2011
President Cup champion in 2011
High School Teacher
Shawinigan Cataractes
Nicolas Désilets
39 years old, 265 QMJHL games played from 2002 to 2006
Chiropractor
Sherbrooke Phoenix
Kaylen Gauthier
22 years old, 192 QMJHL games played from 2018 to 2023
Business Administration Student at UQTR
Val-d'Or Foreurs
Luc Girard
44 years old, 216 QMJHL games played from 1997 to 2001
President Cup champion in 2001
Mining Operations Superintendent
Victoriaville Tigres
Stéphane Fiset
54 years old, 108 QMJHL games played from 1987 to 1990
Quebec Nordiques 2nd round pick in 1988, 390 NHL games played
Stanley Cup champion in 1996
College Hockey Coach and RDS analyst
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2024
- QMJHL Creates the Veterans Club - QMJHL
- Islanders Host Shawinigan for School Day Showdown - Charlottetown Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.