Islanders Host Shawinigan for School Day Showdown

November 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Eastlink Centre will be buzzing with excitement this morning as the Charlottetown Islanders welcome the Shawinigan Cataractes for a special School Day Game.

With the puck set to drop at 11:00 a.m., the arena will be filled with the cheers of thousands of students from schools across Prince Edward Island, making for an electric atmosphere.

The Islanders (6-10-1) are eager to bounce back after a challenging weekend with losses to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Moncton Wildcats. Despite the setbacks, there were bright moments, including Jude Herron's first CHL goal in his debut game for Charlottetown against the Titan.

Brayden Stumpf also added a memorable milestone with his first CHL goal against Moncton, thanks to a slick feed from Nikita Voyaga. The play earned recognition as the CHL's Top Play of the Week, with Donald Hickey's highlight-reel save also cracking the top three plays.

This matchup against the Cataractes (7-8-3) represents a significant opportunity for the Isles to regain momentum. Shawinigan arrives after splitting their weekend games-a thrilling overtime win over Cape Breton and a hard-fought loss to Victoriaville.

While the Cataractes feature a mix of experience and emerging talent, the Islanders will look to capitalize on home ice and the support of their youngest fans to secure a much-needed victory.

Keys to the Game for Charlottetown

1.Engage Early: With the unique atmosphere of a School Day Game, the Isles need to feed off the energy of the crowd. A strong start will set the tone for the game.

2.Defensive Discipline: Slowing down Shawinigan's dynamic forwards and limiting high-danger scoring chances will be critical.

3.Special Teams Impact: The Islanders' power play and penalty kill will need to step up to gain an edge in key moments.

Players to Watch

-Jude Herron (#19): Coming off a memorable debut goal, the newcomer will look to build on his impressive start with the Islanders.

-Brayden Stumpf (#10): Fresh off his first CHL goal, the talented forward will be a key offensive contributor.

With the excitement of a packed house and the potential for big performances on both sides, this School Day Game promises to be a memorable morning for students and hockey fans alike.

Don't miss this high-energy matchup as the Isles look to turn the tide and deliver an unforgettable experience for their youngest supporters!

There are still single-seat tickets available for purchase.

