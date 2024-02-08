Moose Release Brett Kemp from Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released forward Brett Kemp from his professional tryout.

Brett Kemp

Forward

Born March 23, 2000 -- Yorkton, Sask.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots Right

Kemp, 23, appeared in 10 games for the Moose and posted a pair of assists. The forward has 17 points (5G, 12A) in 13 games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season. The pivot also tallied five points (1G, 4A) in 14 AHL contests for the San Jose Barracuda.

The Moose head on the road for a contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Feb. 9. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2024

