Wolf Pack Sign Forward Tag Bertuzzi to PTO

February 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with forward Tag Bertuzzi.

Bertuzzi, 22, has appeared in 42 ECHL games this season. He appeared in 14 games with the Tulsa Oilers, recording three points (1 g, 2 a). Bertuzzi was traded by the Oilers to the Reading Royals on November 26th, 2023, in exchange for forward Alec Butcher.

Since joining the Royals, Bertuzzi has scored 20 points (10 g, 10 a) in 28 games. He currently sits seventh on the club in scoring and has recorded three multi-goal outings since joining the Royals.

The native of Vancouver, BC, has skated in 106 career ECHL games with the Royals, Oilers, and Norfolk Admirals. He has scored 75 career points (35 g, 40 a). Bertuzzi also has one game of AHL experience, suiting up for the Charlotte Checkers on December 23rd, 2022, against the Providence Bruins.

Wolf Pack hockey returns on Friday, February 9th for the 2,000th game in franchise history against the Bridgeport Islanders! Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.