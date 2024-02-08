Checkers Recall Evan Cormier from ECHL

The Checkers announced today that they have recalled Evan Cormier from the Florida Everblades.

The 26-year-old netminder is 8-5-3 this season for the Everblades with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Cormier, a fourth-round pick by New Jersey in 2016, appeared in one game for Charlotte this season in late November. Over his career Cormier has logged 54 games at the AHL level for Charlotte, Manitoba and Binghamton.

After coming off the All-Star break, the Checkers are embarking on a two-game road swing through Cleveland that starts tomorrow.

