Brown Recalled to Phantoms, Wisdom to Reading

February 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Matt Brown from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, forward Zayde Wisdom has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Reading Royals from Lehigh Valley.

Brown, 24, is a rookie from Wood Bridge, NJ who is on an AHL contract with the Phantoms. He leads the Royals in points having scoring 13-26-39 in 36 games played wile also representing Reading in the ECHL All-Star Game. Brown has played four games with the Phantoms recording one assist. He played three games with Lehigh Valley in October and returned for a one-game stint on December 9.

Brown joined the Phantoms on April 13, 2023 on an ATO and newly signed AHL contract. The Boston University product was First-Team Hockey East and a Second-Team All-American in 2022-23 while helping the Boston Terriers to their first Frozen Four appearance since 2015.

Wisdom, 21, has played in 30 games with the Phantoms this season scoring one goal. He has played in 103 games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 11-18-29. He also played with Reading last season for six games in the regular season scoring 1-4-5 as well as 11 postseason games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs scoring 4-4-8. The Flyers' Round 4 selection in the 2020 NHL Draft is a native of Toronto and played Major Juniors with the OHL Kingston Frontenacs.

The Phantoms return from the AHL All-Star Break on Friday night taking on the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at PPL Center in the finale of a six-game homestand.

UPCOMING

Friday, February 9 (7:05) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley

Saturday, February 10 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport

Saturday, February 17 (7:05) - Syracuse at Lehigh Valley - Youth Jersey Night from Velaspan and Service Electric

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.