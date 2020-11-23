Moose Launch Sixth Annual "Share the Warmth" Campaign

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of its sixth annual "Share the Warmth" campaign, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Siloam Mission is not currently accepting donations of used clothing. As a result, this year's drive focuses on collecting new hygiene products, which are identified as an area of great need. The campaign begins today, Monday, Nov. 23, and runs through Friday, Dec. 18.

Winnipeggers shopping for their essentials are encouraged to donate hygiene products at participating Red River Co-op food stores. Pre-packaged "Share the Warmth" Hampers will also be available for purchase (beginning Nov. 30) at the participating locations for $10 and include many of the items Siloam Mission needs.

Toothbrush/paste

Razors

Men's and Women's deodorant

Socks

Shampoo

Red River Co-op food stores accepting donations and selling hampers include:

Grant Park, 1120 Grant Ave.

Southdale, 77 Vermillion Rd.

St. Vital, 850 Dakota St.

In keeping with the spirit of "Share the Warmth" from previous years, local clothing company Tough Duck, will match the first 1,000 donations of hygiene products with a donation of new winter clothing.

Fans may also choose to make a monetary donation directly to Siloam Mission.

