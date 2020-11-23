Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Devante Stephens to AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Devante Stephens to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Stephens, 23, appeared in 38 games with the Crunch last season tallying six assists. The 6-foot-2 190-pound blueliner also skated in three games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL recording one assist.

A native of White Rock, British Columbia, Stephens has played in 45 career AHL games with the Crunch and Rochester Americans. He has also appeared in 105 career ECHL games, all with the Cyclones, accumulating 34 points (8g, 26a).

Stephens was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round, 122nd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

