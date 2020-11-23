Bring An IceHog Home for the Holidays During the Exclusive Online Game-Worn Jersey Auction

November 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Bring your favorite IceHogs player home for the Holidays (well...their game-worn jersey at least) during the exclusive Hogs for the Holidays Game-Worn Online Jersey Auction at IceHogs.com and through the IceHogs app and DASH auction platform.

The jerseys feature the most sought-after players and designs by collectors including Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach's jersey from the 2019-20 season!

The auction features alternate grey, red and white jerseys worn during the 2019-20 season from Blackhawks players Nicolas Beaudin, Adam Boqvist, Lucas Carlsson, Dach, Collin Delia, Brandon Hagel, Mathew Highmore, Philipp Kurashev and Kevin Lankinen.

Auctions on DASH are currently underway and conclude on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. Shipping is available for an additional cost and can be purchased through DASH.

The online auctions can be accessed below and include:

Nicolas Beaudin 2019-20 Alternate #39 Jersey

Adam Boqvist 2019-20 Alternate #27 Jersey

Lucas Carlsson 2019-20 Alternate #23 Jersey (IceHogs' Defenseman of the Year)

Kirby Dach 2019-20 White #77 Jersey (Only game-worn jersey with the IceHogs)

Collin Delia 2019-20 Alternate #1 Jersey (IceHogs' Man of the Year)

Brandon Hagel 2019-20 Alternate #22 Jersey (IceHogs Rookie of the Year and Team MVP)

Matthew Highmore 2019-20 Red #9 Jersey

Philipp Kurashev 2019-20 Alternate #25 Jersey

Kevin Lankinen 2019-20 Alternate #30 Jersey

Looking for other Holiday gifts? Fans can always shop the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com. The online store is fully stocked with numerous IceHogs-branded novelty items and includes an expanded inventory featuring your favorite IceHogs jerseys, clothing, outerwear, hats, youth items, novelties and gift certificates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.