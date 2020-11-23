Comets Keep Turkey Delivery an Annual Tradition

November 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Despite the ongoing pause of the 2020-21 AHL season, the Comets still made sure they were able to keep their annual turkey delivery tradition alive. Earlier today, players from the Utica Jr. Comets organization, along with members of the Comets staff, helped deliver 250 turkeys to the Utica Rescue Mission to help local families in need during the holiday season.

Players from the NCDC Junior Team and the 16U Jr. Comets helped unload the turkeys from cars courtesy of Don's Ford before distributing them to a line of eager and thankful families. The 250 turkeys were purchased by the Save of the Day Foundation through generous donations from Don's Ford and George Murad.

The annual turkey delivery is in its eighth year, and the fact that it was still able to take place during a year filled with uncertainty epitomizes the resiliency of the partnership between the Comets and the Utica Rescue Mission. The Utica Jr. Comets who participated in the program for the first time were able to see firsthand the effect that they can have on local families by simply donating their time and efforts to brighten the day of others.

"Just because there's no hockey yet this year doesn't mean we stop giving back to our community," said Comets President Robert Esche. "In some ways, this year is even more special, because we get to put the younger players in the shoes of the professionals to see what their futures can look like. And any time we are able to help local families, especially during a pandemic, we are eager to do so."

"We are so grateful for the Utica Comets and the Save of the Day Foundation in our eighth year of the turkey delivery," expressed Ernie Talerico, Director of Operations with the Utica Rescue Mission. "The Comets organization exemplifies community spirit and we are so thankful for the way they give back every year, not only at this time but all year round."

Founded in 1980, the Rescue Mission "endeavors to assess and meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of all people coming for assistance." The Rescue Mission is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year and yearns to provide families experiencing their hardships with positivity and a delicious meal through the holiday season.

