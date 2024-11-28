Moose Launch Annual Shut out Hunger Food Drive
November 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of its 10th annual Shut Out Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Harvest Manitoba.
Participating Winnipeg-area Red River Co-op food store locations will accept donations of non-perishable food items beginning today, Thursday, Nov. 28, through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Specialized food hampers can also be purchased at Red River Co-op food store locations for $10.
Participating locations include:
Grant Park Food Store, 1120 Grant Ave.
Seasons, 755 Sterling Lyon Pkwy.
Southdale Food Store, 77 Vermillion Rd.
St. Norbert Food Store, 3477 Pembina Highway
St. Vital Food Store, 850 Dakota St.
The Moose will also hold an in-store event at the Grant Park Food Store location (1120 Grant Ave.) on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Mascot Mick E. Moose will be present at the store from 3-5 p.m.
In addition, the Moose will collect donations of non-perishable food items at the Shut Out Hunger game on Friday, Dec. 20 on behalf of Harvest Manitoba when the team faces off against the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m.
Harvest Manitoba's most-needed items of 2024 include:
Canned Fruit
Canned Soup/Stew
Canned Tuna
Canned Vegetables
Pasta/Pasta Sauce
Rice
Peanut Butter
Baby Formula/Food
Instant Oatmeal
You can also donate directly to Harvest Manitoba.
Fans who donate non-perishable items at the Shut Out Hunger game may enter a draw to win a Manitoba Moose jersey autographed by Winnipeg Jets first round pick Chaz Lucius.
The Moose host their annual Shut Out Hunger game, presented by Red River Co-op, on Friday, Dec. 20. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets to the Shut Out Hunger game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
