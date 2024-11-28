Agozzino's OT Winner Lifts Roadrunners 4-3 over Coachella Valley

November 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners forward Andrew Agozzino celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal

Tucson, AZ - Tucson Roadrunners forward Andrew Agozzino scored 3:37 into overtime to complete the Roadrunners' dramatic 4-3 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (10-6-0-1) on Wednesday at Tucson Arena. After a tough loss the previous night, Tucson's captains stepped up and scored all four of the team's goals. Captain Austin Poganski put Tucson (9-8-0-0) on the board in the first period. Defenseman Kevin Connauton scored his second goal of the year in the middle frame. Forward Ben McCartney tallied his second short-handed goal in four games. Goaltender Dylan Wells started his first game of the season for the Roadrunners and made 24 saves to collect his first AHL victory since April 17, 2024, versus Coachella Valley.

First Period

Wells looked comfortable early and overcame his first test when he denied Coachella Valley forward Jani Nyman's breakaway two-and-a-half minutes into the game. Yamamoto received a tough hooking penalty for defending Firebirds forward Ryan Winterton four minutes in, but the Roadrunners penalty kill didn't allow Coachella Valley to create anything on its man advantage. The Roadrunners gained some momentum from its successful penalty kill and dominated time of possession during the middle part of the period. Just after the halfway mark, Tucson twice came inches from scoring the game's first goal. Tucson forward Josh Doan Connauton batted for a loose puck resting just above the goal line, but the Firebirds were able to clear it from the crease. Seconds later, defenseman Montana Onyebuchi rifled a hard slapshot off the right post for the second night in a row. With just over seven minutes remaining, Tucson had its first power play after Firebirds Cale Fleury was sent to the box for cross-checking. However, the extra skater wasn't an advantage. 30 seconds into the power play, Firebirds forwards John Hayden and Mitchell Stephens raced down the ice on a two-on-one. Hayden flipped a pass to Stephens at the last second, and Stephens' one-timer and short-handed goal gave Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead with 7:51 remaining. Tucson responded, rifling off four consecutive shots and Doan and rookie defenseman Artem Duda created a pair of quality chances. Tucson continued to chip away and broke through with 51 seconds left. Szuber delivered a neutral zone pass to Poganski, and the captain pulled away on a 2-on-1 with forward Cameron Hebig. As Hebig did the previous night, Poganski elected not to pass and beat Coachella Valley goalie Nikke Kokko glove side to make it a 1-1 game. Shots were 8-7 in favor of the Firebirds.

Second Period

Connauton opened the scoring in the second and put the Roadrunners ahead 2-1 just under four minutes in. The veteran defenseman fired a shot along the boards near the left circle, and the puck snuck through net-front traffic and into the net. Coachella Valley responded less than four minutes later when forward Logan Morrison scored off the rush on a 2-on-1 with Hayden to make it 2-2 at 7:42. Despite the two early goals, both teams had a combined three shots on goal through the first half of the middle frame. Just past the 10-minute mark, Wells denied his second breakaway and made a huge pad save on Firebirds forward Jagger Firkus to keep the game tied. Tucson followed up with a dangerous chance of its own on the next shift. Onyebuchi snapped a wrist shot below the point and Kokko only got a piece of the puck. It fell behind him and several Roadrunners attempted to poke it him, but the Coachella Valley defense was able to keep it from crossing the goal line. Then, Doan connected with Yamamoto from behind the net, but Kokko made an athletic stop on Yamamoto's one-timer. With four minutes to go, Yamamoto continued to create offense, and cut through the Firebirds defense before getting off a low wrister that Kokko kicked away. He was called for his second hooking penalty of the night and Coachella Valley went on its second power play with 3:24 to play. However, neither team was safe having an extra skater on Wednesday. Early in Coachella Valley's power play, McCartney intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and had no defenders in front of him. McCartney quickly approached the net and blew a shot past Kokko, putting Tucson ahead 3-2 with 1:56 left. But the Firebirds responded before the Tucson Arena crowd could sit down. In the final minute of play, Stephens scored his second of the night to tie the game 3-3. Shots were 10-8.

Third Period

A pair of Roadrunner penalties gave Coachella Valley a 5-on-3 man advantage, but Tucson escaped the dangerous situation unscathed. The Roadrunners' best penalty killer was Wells, who slid across his crease to stop Nyman's one-timer. Firkus' slashing penalty ended its power play early and gave the Roadrunners its third man advantage of the game. Tucson had three-point shots from forward Travis Barron, Duda, and defenseman Robbie Russo. Wells continued his strong play in net with a glove save on Firebirds defenseman Ville Ottavainen and 1-on-0 blocker save on captain Max McCormick. Tucson also had its share of chances, including Hebig's one-timer that was deflected wide with three-and-a-half minutes left. Shots were 10-10, and the game extended into OT.

Overtime

Agozzino registered the first shot 1:33 into overtime from the top of the slot after receiving a no-look pass from Roadrunners forward Egor Sokolov. Less than 30 seconds later, Doan glided into the Coachella Valley zone and ripped a shot off the left post. The Firebirds had its first chance from McCormick's close-range wrist-shot from McCormick. Wells made the save and Agozzino and Yamamoto flew up ice the other way on a 2-on-1. Yamamoto flipped a pass over Firebirds defenseman Max Lajoie's stick to Agozzino, and the assistant captain buried it into the net for the game-winner.

The Roadrunners will head to the Golden State to take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday at Pechanga Arena. Puck drop will be at 7:00 p.m. MST and the game will be available to stream on AHLTV on FLO HOCKEY.

