IceHogs Recall Jalen Luypen from Fuel

November 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled forward Jalen Luypen from the Indy Fuel in the ECHL.

In the ECHL, the 22-year-old suited up for five contests with the Fuel and notched 3 points (1g, 2a).

Luypen has skated in three games in the AHL with Rockford this year, following a 20 point (4g, 16a) campaign last season with the Hogs.

The Kelowna, BC native was selected by the Blackhawks #216 overall in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL entry draft.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Friday, November 29th when the Hogs host the Wolves for the next "Screw City Night". The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive the first installment of the "Local Artist Hat Series" as a giveaway.

