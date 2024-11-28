Brouillard Records Four Points in Firebirds' Win over Roadrunners

The Firebirds defeated the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday night by the final score of 8-2. Eight unanswered goals helped the Firebirds to the victory, extending their point streak to eight straight games. Defenseman Nik Brouillard netted a goal and added three assists to pick up the second four-point game for a Firebird this season.

QUICK NOTES

Tucson netted the game's first goal with Cameron Hebig breaking the ice just 2:38 into the game. The Roadrunners followed up with a powerplay goal at the 10:04 mark from Andrew Aggozino.

Coachella Valley put together three goals in a span of 4:05 to take the lead: Logan Morrison (Winterton, Lajoie - 11:23), Max McCormick (Brouillard - 12:29), and Nik Brouillard (Ottavainen, Nyman - 15:28). Brouillard's goal was his first with Coachella Valley.

Jani Nyman extended the Firebirds' lead seven minutes into the second period to make it 4-2 Coachella Valley. Brouillard recorded the only assist.

McCormick kicked the puck to Brouillard at the left point. Brouillard's shot was stopped in front, but Mitchell Stephens beat Matt Villalta to net his first as a Firebird at 12:49.

The Firebirds added three more goals in the third period to seal the win, two from Ryan Winterton and one from Jagger Firkus.

Forward Luke Henman had a career-high three assists, which is also his career-high for points in a game.

Defenseman Ville Ottavainen became the first Firebird ever with a +5 rating in a single game. Max Lajoie, Nik Brouillard, and Luke Henman were all a +4 rating in Tuesday night's win.

Brouillard became the second Firebirds' player this season to record a four-point game (Ryan Winterton @ BAK on 11/2).

Forward Ryan Winterton had a three-point game, scoring twice and adding an assist.

The win extended the team's point streak to eight straight and the win moved them to a 10-5-0-1 record.

The Firebirds trailed 2-0 and battled back for an 8-2 victory.

Ales Stezka made 27 saves on 29 shots to move to 4-5-1 on the season.

The result puts the Firebirds in sole possession of second place in the AHL's Pacific Division (21 points).

The Firebirds outshot the Roadrunners 35-29.

Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 0-for-2 and the penalty kill finished 2-for-3.

The Firebirds rematch with the Roadrunners in Tucson on Wednesday, November 27th at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 5:30pm PT.

