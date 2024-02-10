Moore's Four Goal Night Paces Offense in 7-1 Win Over Sea Wolves

COLUMBUS, GA - Kyle Moore's four-goal night powered the Columbus River Dragons to a 7-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday night, extending the team's franchise-record Tim Hortons win streak to 13 games.

Columbus came out firing in the game scoring five goals through the first two periods while only allowing the Sea Wolves a total of 10 shots over the opening 40 minutes of play. Mississippi would get one back on the power play in the third period, but the River Dragons score a pair of goals late to ice the win.

The line of Moore (4g), Justin MacDonald (3a) and Ryan Hunter (1g, 3a) led the way offensively while Columbus played a complete game defensively, keeping the normally-explosive Sea Wolves to just one goal and 19 total shots.

Notes:

Justin MacDonald continues his league-record scoring streak, which has now reached 23 games. MacDonald has a point in every contest going back to December 1 and over that stretch has 17 goals and 34 assists for 51 points.

Kyle Moore's scoring streak has now reached 12 games and includes 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points along the way.

Ryan Hunter's four-point night tied his career best set earlier this season on December 9 against Mississippi.

Columbus put up 20-or-more shots in five out of six periods this weekend, including a season-high 64 on Friday night.

The River Dragons now own a 21-1 all-time record against Mississippi.

The River Dragons round out an eight-game homestand next Friday and Saturday night against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

