Binghamton Splits Weekend-Set in Motor City

Fraser, MI- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road Saturday night to the Motor City Rockers inside Big Boy Arena 3-1. The loss is just the 4th regulation defeat for the Black Bears of the season.

Binghamton was first on the board in the rematch of Friday night's game. Austin Thompson was able to score an even strength tally, giving the lead to the visitors. Thompson's 11th of the season would be the only goal of the night for the Black Bears.

George Holt's 1st of the year at 12:20 of the second period allowed Motor City to tie the game at 1-1. The Rockers would not look back from that point on... Binghamton was able to pepper the goalie with 28 shots through two periods but were unable to find the go-ahead goal. Instead, TJ Delaney was able to give the Rockers the lead inside the final three minutes of the period. After two periods, Motor City led 2-1.

Motor City started the third period on the power play due to penalties being issued at the conclusion of the previous period. Adam Kuhn was able to record the only power play goal of the night a minute and 40 seconds into the period. Binghamton continued to sustain pressure, outshooting their opponent 10-4 in the final frame, but could not find the back of the net. Motor City wins the Saturday night matchup 3-1, splitting the weekend set with the Black Bears.

