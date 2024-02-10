Carolina Clips Cats 3-1

February 10, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats fell a few bounces short in a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Max Sazanovets remained hot, scoring the lone Bobcats goal. Blue Ridge outshot Carolina 33-27, but were bitten by a crossbar in the first period and strong opposing goaltending from Frankie McClendon.

The two teams will meet again in Winston-Salem Wednesday night.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.