MoonDogs Edge Honkers for Split of Road Series and First in the Great Plains West

ROCHESTER, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (10-6) overcame the Rochester Honkers (5-7) 4-3, Tuesday at Mayo Field, to secure a split of the two-game road series

Mankato found themselves on the other end of a 4-3 spectrum, Tuesday night. With the victory, the MoonDogs secured their fourth win in five games and moved into first in the Northwoods League Great Plains West Division.

AfterÂ Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) reached second with a two-out double,Â Cole AndavolgyiÂ (Golden West College) singled up the middle to put Mankato on the board first, 1-0, Tuesday.

Andavolgyi struck again for his second RBI of the night in his second at bat when he hit a sacrifice fly to scoreÂ Adam FogelÂ (Hawaii) in the third inning. After three innings, the MoonDogs possessed a 2-0 lead.

In the sixth inning,Â Will HanafanÂ (Creighton) got aboard via a two-out walk before swiping second.Â Kole KalerÂ (Hawaii) clutched up to score Hanafan with a double into the left-center alley. In the next at bat, Fogel followed suit with a two-bagger down the line in right to put Mankato up 4-0.

The Honkers wasted no time shrinking the deficit to one whenÂ Jackson ForbesÂ doubled down the leftfield line to clear the bases and made it a 4-3 game.

The MoonDogs held on to split the two-game series at Rochester with a 4-3 win, Tuesday. Hits went the way of Mankato 9-3 while defensive miscues sided heavily with the MoonDogs as they had the game's only four errors.

Ivran RomeroÂ (San Diego) pitched five no-hit scoreless frames for Mankato in his second start of the season to move to 1-0. Romero walked three and struck out three. In the eighth,Â Davonte ButlerÂ (Cal State - Bakersfield) embarked on what was eventually a two-inning save. Butler was hit off once, walked one and struck out a pair.

The loss went to Rochester'sÂ Evan O'TooleÂ as he fell to 0-1 in 2021, Tuesday. O'Toole entered the third but could not complete it as the Dogs pounced on him for two hits and two runs in the early stages. He walked four and struck out three in the two-inning outing.

Following a three-day break, the MoonDogs take on the Honkers back in Mankato at ISG Field for a pair of games, Saturday at 6:35 p.m., and Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

