Larks Split with the Train Conductors

The Larks concluded their six-game homestand with a 11-6 loss to the Eau Claire Express on Tuesday night.

The Express' bats woke up in a big way, collecting ten hits against Larks pitching. The winning pitcher, Dillon Whittaker, tossed four innings allowing only three runs that came on a bases clearing double for Larks shortstop, Kam Willman.

Willman ended his night 2-4 at the plate and added three more RBIs to his name. Tuesday night marked Willman's second game with the Larks, and it was the second straight game he recorded two hits with 3 RBIs. Unfortunately, Express catcher Connor Burns had the best night at the plate of anyone on the field. Burns went 3-3 with a grand slam in the third to put his team ahead early.

Brant Schaffitzel made his second start in left for the Larks and made the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game when he robbed Express Shortstop, Ryan Lin-Peistrup of extra bases with a sliding grab in the fifth.Â

In addition to the Lark's good defense despite the loss, the bullpen continued to impress. Lark's reliever, Kevin Wiseman, was throwing heat. The righty consistently hit 93 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.Â Â

The Larks continue their season with a four game series in Eau Claire on Thursday night. Righty Jacob Wesselmann looks to get the Larks back on track.

