Mallards Host Rafters to Complete Home-And-Home

Coming off the first off-day of the season on Tuesday, the Madison Mallards (7-8) are back home at the Duck Pond at Warner Park to complete the home-and-home series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-8).

The Mallards and Rafters played on Monday in Wisconsin Rapids and came away with a 3-0 loss. The Mallards out-hit the Rafters nine to five and had two runners on in the top of the ninth but failed to score.

Mallards' starter Ernie Day (Iowa Western) had another solid start, going 5.2 innings allowing three earned runs and striking out nine. Matt Haley (New Mexico) and Kyle Subers (Lafayette) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings out of the pen.

Tonight, the Mallards will send Andrew Neu (UW-Milwaukee) to the mound for his third start. Neu has yet to give up an earned run in 11.2 innings pitched with seven strikeouts. This will be his first start at home.

The Rafters will send Caden Favors (Seminole State) to the mound. Favors has made two appearances this season and one start. He's given up four earned runs in seven innings pitched.

This will complete the third series between the Mallards and Rafters this season as the Mallards will go for their eighth consecutive two-game series split to start the season. Following tonight's game, the Mallards will head to Wausau to play the Woodchucks.

