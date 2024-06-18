Montreal Alouettes Flag Football Clinic Is Back

June 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes Flag Football Clinic is back!

The event, which is presented by Vidéotron, will take place on Saturday, July 20, at the CEPSUM of the Université de Montréal. This activity is for both beginners and experienced players. The day will be filled with action, learning, and fun on the field for athletes aged 10 to 17.

People can register now HERE to benefit from advice from our coaches and players, and to participate in exciting games that will test their skills.

Young participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on the field and leave with incredible memories for just $59 plus tax!

"It was important for us to reinstate this program to connect with our youth and share our passion for our sport," said Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes. "All the players and coaches will be present because they want to give back to the young people. It says a lot about our team, and I am extremely proud."

Flag football is an increasingly popular sport, so much so that it will make its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

WHEN: Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: CEPSUM - 2100 Édouard-Montpetit Blvd, Montreal, QC H3T 1J4

WHO: Young enthusiasts, divided into 4 age groups from 10 to 17 years, supervised by our talented player-coaches

PRICE: $59 + tax

Come join us for an unforgettable day of flag football with the Montreal Alouettes!

