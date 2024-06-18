Alouettes Sign Two

June 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions:

Players signed

KD Davis, (A), LB, North Texas

Titus Wall, (A), LB, Missouri State

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.