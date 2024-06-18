Alouettes Sign Two
June 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions:
Players signed
KD Davis, (A), LB, North Texas
Titus Wall, (A), LB, Missouri State
