Elks Ink Canadian Receiver Frederik Antoine

June 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National Frederik Antoine (WR) to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Antoine, 26, was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the fifth-round, 47th overall, of the 2024 CFL Draft. The Quebec native attended Alouettes training camp, appearing in one preseason game before being released in early June. Collegiately, Antoine spent two seasons at Laval University (2022-23), where he registered 29 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown in 13 games, while winning the Vanier Cup with the Rouge et Or in 2022.Ã¢â¬â¹

Additionally, the Elks have released National fullback Bruno Lagacé.

The Elks return to practice today in preparation for Saturday's away game against the Toronto Argonauts.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED

Frederik Antoine | NAT | WR | 6'1 | 217 LBS | 1998-01-29 | Quebec, QC | Laval

RELEASED

Bruno Lagacé | NAT | DB | 5'11 | 195 LBS | 1998-05-17 | Boucherville, QC | Montreal

