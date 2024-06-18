CFL Honour Roll: Week 2 - Adams Earns Player of the Week
June 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Vernon Adams Jr., Tyrell Ford and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 2 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 2: OFFENCE
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions | BC 26 - CGY 17
PFF Player Grade: 94.6
17-of-29 passing (58.6 per cent) for 277 yards (9.6 average)
Two touchdown passes to zero interceptions
Four rushes for 16 yards and a touchdown
113.7 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 2: DEFENCE
DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 19 - OTT 23
PFF Player Grade: 82.0
60 total defensive snaps
One defensive tackle
85.8 Grade on 38 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 2: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | MTL 23 - EDM 20
PFF unit grade: 67.0
Top-3 performers
Pier-Olivier Lestage | 68.5
Nick Callender| 67.8
Justin Lawrence| 66.1
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 2
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC | 94.6
RB | Ryquell Armstead | Ottawa | 77.3
REC | Jalen Philpot | Calgary | 81.7
OL | Dariusz Bladek | Ottawa | 73.7
DL | Anthony Lanier II | Saskatchewan | 81.7
LB | Jameer Thurman | Saskatchewan | 80.2
DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg | 82.0
RET | DeVonte Dedmon | Ottawa | 69.9
K/P | Brett Lauther | Saskatchewan | 84.2
ST | Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan | 90.4
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
90.4 | W1 | DL | Jake Ceresna | Toronto
90.1 | W1 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Montreal
87.0 | W2 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
85.2 | W1 | DL | Mustafa Johnson | Montreal
83.6 | W2 | QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton
83.6 | W1 | DL | Folarin Orimolade | Toronto
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2024
- Top of the Class: Vernon Adams Jr. Earns Honour Roll Player of the Week - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 2 - Adams Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Alouettes Sign Two - Montreal Alouettes
- Elks Ink Canadian Receiver Frederik Antoine - Edmonton Elks
- Augmented Broadcasts Lead the Way in New CFL, TSN, and Genius Sports Offerings - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.