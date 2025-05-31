Monterey Bay vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ilijah Paul scored a pair of goals before Adam Larsson notched a late insurance marker that was required for Monterey Bay FC as it took a 3-2 victory against Orange County SC in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, giving MBFC six points from six to open its campaign.
