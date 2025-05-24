Monterey Bay FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Sean Totsch and Manny Perez scored either side of halftime as Louisville City FC took a 2-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium to extend its undefeated streak to 10 games to start the 2025 USL Championship regular season.
Check out the Monterey Bay FC Statistics
