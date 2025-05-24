Monterey Bay FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Sean Totsch and Manny Perez scored either side of halftime as Louisville City FC took a 2-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium to extend its undefeated streak to 10 games to start the 2025 USL Championship regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.