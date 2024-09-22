Monroe Moccasins Trade for Frank Schumacher

September 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins have announced that they have traded Austin Weber & William Stromback to the Port Huron Prowlers for Defenseman Frank Schumacher.

Schumacher, 30, has played in the FPHL, ECHL & SPHL most recently with the Port Huron Prowlers in the FPHL. While playing for the Port Huron Prowlers as the Alternate Captain last season, Schumacher ended the season with 4 Goals and 10 Assists for a total of 14 Points.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to come down to Monroe and I can't wait to be in the Snake Pit," said Schumacher. "I'm excited be coming to Monroe and getting to experience the Louisiana Hospitality with my wife and kids."

"We are excited to have Frank here with the Moccasins, he has great experience from playing in higher leagues throughout the years," said President and Managing Partner Parker Moskal. "He is an amazing leader and is going to make a big impact for the team on and off the ice."

Single Game tickets are available for purchase September 24th! For more information please visit Moccasinshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.