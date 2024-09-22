Mississippi Signs Goaltender Hussey

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Goaltender Gregory Hussey ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Hussey, a 34-year-old goaltender out of Medford,Mass joins the Sea Wolves after splitting last season between the Baton Rouge Zydeco and the Carolina Thunderbirds. Gregory has made appearances in the FPHL dating back to 2017 with the Danville Dashers first iteration. Hussey has spent time with the Watertown Wolves, Elmira Enforcers, Carolina Thunderbirds and Baton Rouge Zydeco compiling a 3.68 Goals Against Average along with a .903 save percentage for a 23-20-0 record and 3 shutouts. In addition, Gregory celebrated a Commissioners Cup championship along with his brother Brendan,who signed with Mississippi earlier this summer, when they played together in Watertown with the Wolves in 2022. In the playoffs Hussey has a 4-2-0 record with a 2.79 goals against average and .919 save percentage.

When asked about the signing Gregory said "I look forward to playing with a great group of men. I've played against and alongside many of the guys on this roster and this team will be a force to be reckoned with this year. I will give the boys a chance to win night in and night out."

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner was very excited about this signing. "Greg is a big pickup for us. He's got experience in our league and plays with passion. In my experiences playing against him, he doesn't like being scored on, let alone losing games so I am looking forward to seeing what he does for us this year."

