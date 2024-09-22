Prowlers Get Two in Trade with Monroe

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired forwards William Stömbäck and Austin Weber from the Monroe Moccasin in exchange for defenseman Frank Schumacher.

"This move provides us with more roster flexibility, as well as the ability to retain important pieces as well," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "We are confident in the players returning and have high expectations for the new players coming in."

Strömbäck is a native of Kiruna, Sweden and has spent the past three seasons in three different countries. Last year, he was in Norway and split time between the country's second and third divisions. With Hasle/Løren in the higher league, Strömbäck put up seven points in nine games. The 25-year-old spent 2022-23 in France's third and fourth divisions, with 13 points in 12 games in the higher league there, and appeared in parts of six seasons in Hockeyettan while also playing junior hockey in Sweden's J20 Elit league. Strömbäck previously played in North America when he spent part of a Western States Hockey League season with the Long Beach Sharks.

"Stromback is a player that we are excited to add," Graham said. "We were amongst the teams that were trying to sign him initially. He is a skilled, dynamic forward who will fit right in."

Weber was selected last season by the Baton Rouge Zydeco in the Delaware dispersal draft and put up seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 32 games. Those totals matched his output in 53 games with the Thunder in 2022-23. He also scored the first hat trick and first overtime winner in Zydeco franchise history in the same game on Nov. 24. Weber also played an SPHL game with the Pensacola Ice Flyers last season before he was released by Baton Rouge and claimed off waivers by the Mississippi Sea Wolves where he had an assist in two playoff games. The 26-year-old has played 114 FPHL games and 26 SPHL games in his career including three previous stints with the Prowlers.

"Weber has proven to be a great 200-foot player who is also an offensive threat," Graham said. "When we heard he was available, it was something that was important to us to get done."

Schumacher played 96 games over two seasons as a Prowler with 10 goals and 31 points. He also had two assists in five total playoff games with Port Huron.

"It was a tough decision to move on from Frank, but we are very appreciative of the time we had him and the effort and leadership he provided while he was here," Graham said. "We wish him nothing but the best moving forward in his career."

