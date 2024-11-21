Moncton Wildcats Announce Promotions and Welcome Natasha McLaughin-Chaisson

The Moncton Wildcats are pleased to announce the promotion of Ismael Bilodeau to Assistant Head Scout and Etienne Rouleau to Director of Analytics.

Bilodeau has been a valued member of the organization's scouting staff since 2015. He has mostly focused on Quebec, but has also played in an integral role in identifying free agents, many of whom have gone on to play significant roles over their careers with the Wildcats. Bilodeau will continue his work as the Director of Free Agent Scouting in addition to his new role.

"I am thrilled to accept this new role after 10 seasons with the organization. We have a dedicated scouting staff who works tirelessly to improve the Wildcats with the intention of bringing a championship back to Moncton," said Bilodeau.

Rouleau joined the Wildcats in 2020 and previously worked with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, where he was part of a team that won a Memorial Cup in 2019. He also previously worked for the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus. He is a talented and forward-thinking professional who will lead the Moncton Wildcats' analytics department moving forward.

"I'm grateful to be part of such a remarkable organization that recognizes the power of analytics in helping shape hockey operations. I've been fortunate to witness firsthand the impact data can have on the decisions that lead to the success of a team," said Rouleau.

Natasha McLaughlin-Chaisson joins the Moncton Wildcats as Director of Sports Science and Nutrition. McLaughlin-Chaisson is a seasoned dietician and brings over a decade of expertise in professional hockey as a consultant, clinician, and speaker. She served as a Sport Dietician for the Saint John Sea Dogs during their 2022 Memorial Cup win.

In addition to her work with teams, McLaughlin-Chaisson has counselled individual players in the National and American Hockey leagues. She looks forward to helping Wildcats players dominate the controllables by optimizing their preparation.

"I've had the privilege to work with Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall since 2013, and I couldn't be more excited to begin this new chapter in Moncton," said McLaughlin-Chaisson.

