Cats Kick off Quebec Roadie with Wild 7-4 Win

November 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats snapped a 4-4 tie with three unanswered 3rd period goals to drop the Quebec Remparts 7-4 before 6,600 fans at Centre Videotron Wednesday night. The win was Moncton's 17th of the season to launch the 3-game Quebec road trip.

Julius Sumpf scored three goals (his 9th,10th & 11th) to lead the attack. Caleb Desnoyers potted his 14th along with two assists. Other goals to Markus Vidicek, his 12th and the game winner, Simon Mullen (2nd) and Gabe Smith (7th). Contributing two assists each were Etienne Morin, Natan Grenier and Juraj Pekarcik.

Keegan Warren and Jacob Steinman shared duties to record the win. The Cats maintain their overall QMJHL lead at 17-3-2 and an impressive road record of 10-1-1.

Three Stars:

1 #18 Caleb Desnoyers

2 Loic Goyette- Quebec

3 #26 Julius Sumpf

The Cats play the Sags in Chicoutimi's Georges-Vezina Center Thursday night at 8pm, followed by the Baie-Comeau Drakkar Saturday at 5pm -all times Atlantic.

Follow your first-place Wildcats on the Cats Radio Network - Inspire FM 105.1 and CHL TV.

