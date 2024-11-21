Shawinigan Shuts Down the Herd

November 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Shawinigan Cataractes were dominant on Thursday night in Halifax in a 4-0 shutout of the Mooseheads at Scotiabank Centre.

Calgary Flames first round pick Matvei Gridin had his skills on display on a shorthanded goal in the third period while Olivier Beaulieu was credited with the game-winner on a point shot midway through the game that opened the scoring. Felix Lacerte deposited his 14th tally of the season and Chad Lygitsakos also found the back of the net.

Goalie Felix Hamel earned the shutout win with 18 saves while Mathis Rousseau stopped 29-of-33 at the other end. Forward Cade Moser was forced to leave the game for the Herd with an upper body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

The Mooseheads were 0-5 on the power play and Shawinigan was scoreless on two opportunities with the man advantage. Halifax's record sits at 9-11-3 after the loss. The Moose will travel to Cape Breton to battle the Eagles on Friday night at 7pm. They will return to home ice on Saturday, November 30th at 7pm to take on Saint John and will also host Gatineau on Sunday, December 1st at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.