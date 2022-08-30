Monarchs' Two-Out Runs Sink Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (50-44) lost 12-5 to the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park on Monday night.

The Monarchs (60-34) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out, solo home run to right-centre from Ryan Grotjohn.

In the bottom of the second, Jacob Rhinesmith doubled to left with one out and scored the tying run when Logan Hill doubled to left-centre.

Kansas City regained the lead in the top of the fourth. Walks to Grotjohn and JC Escarra set up a two-out, three-run home run to left-centre from Casey Gillaspie.

With two outs and no one on base in the top of the fifth, a Kevin Santa single through the right side and a Grotjohn double down the left field line led to a two-run double to centre from Jacob Robson.

The Goldeyes battled within 6-4 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ian Sagdal doubled to right-centre leading off, and the Goldeyes went on to load the bases with one out on walks to David Washington and Michael Crouse. After Brian Glowicki relieved Monarchs' starter Matt Hartman, Rhinesmith drove in Sagdal with a sacrifice fly to centre. Hill was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, and was followed by a two-run single to right from Kevin Lachance.

Kansas City re-extended the lead to 10-4 with four runs in the top of the sixth. With two outs and no one on base, Pete Kozma and Dylan Harris hit back-to-back singles. Mallex Smith doubled to centre to drive home Kozma. Santa followed with a two-run double down the left field line, while a Grotjohn infield single led to a throwing error that brought home Santa.

The Monarchs tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh on a Kozma RBI groundout and a two-out, RBI single from Smith.

Washington made his first pitching appearance since 2017 with the Triple-A International League's Norfolk Tides, and pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the ninth, Max Murphy ripped a solo home run to left. It was Murphy's league-leading 30th home run of the year, and he becomes just the fifth player in American Association history to reach the 30-home run benchmark.

Glowicki (2-0) picked up the win in relief, pitching three and two-thirds shutout innings.

Luis Ramirez (10-6) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in five and two-thirds innings. Ramirez walked two and struck out three.

Hartman took a no-decision, allowing four earned runs on four hits in four and one-third innings. Hartman walked six and struck out four.

Sagdal has hit safely in nine consecutive games. 11 of Kansas City's 12 runs were scored with two outs. Adam Brett Walker (33, 2021, Milwaukee), Keon Barnum (31, 2019, Chicago), Kyle Martin (31, 2021, Winnipeg), and CJ Ziegler (30, 2013, Wichita) are the only other American Association players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season.

Game two of the three-game series is Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Freisis Adames (7-3, 5.40) faces left-hander Matt Hall (9-2, 1.18).

