Monarchs Edge Goldeyes

August 30, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (50-45) lost 3-2 to the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park on Tuesday night.

The Monarchs (61-34) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Kevin Santa scored on a two-out wild pitch.

With two outs and no one on base, Mallex Smith hit an opposite-field home run to left-centre in the top of the fifth that made it 2-0.

Dylan Harris singled to right leading off the top of the seventh and scored Kansas City's third run on a two-out Goldeyes' error.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kevin Lachance singled leading off. Two batters later, Reggie Pruitt Jr. slugged a two-run home run to left. Monarchs' closer James McGrane retired the next two hitters to earn his 17th save of the season. Ian Sagdal hit a long drive to right-centre that was caught by Smith on the warning track for the final out.

Monarchs' starter Matt Hall (10-2) picked up the win, pitching six shutout innings on six hits. Hall walked two, struck out 10, and lowered his ERA to 1.10. The American Association single-season record is 1.75 held by Kyle Middleton of the Pensacola Pelicans in 2009.

Freisis Adames (7-4) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits over five innings. Adames walked two and struck out four. It was Adames' first start since August 4th.

Paul Schwendel, Will McAffer, and Tasker Strobel each worked a scoreless inning of relief for Winnipeg. Sagdal's nine-game hitting streak came to an end.

The series concludes Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' postseason tickets, as well as 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.