Monarchs Make It Six in a Row

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Kansas City Monarchs (60-34) crossed into Canada Monday and did not miss a beat as the team clubbed 15 hits and scored 12 runs in a 12-5 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (50-43) at Shaw Park. The win extended the Monarchs winning streak to six games.

Ryan Grotjohn got the Monarchs on the board in the top of the first with a two out solo home run to left field to make it 1-0 off Winnipeg starter Luis Ramirez (10-6). The Goldeyes tied it in the second on an RBI double from Logan Hill off Monarchs starter Matt Hartman (ND).

Kansas City would take the lead for good in the top of the fourth with a three-run home run for Casey Gillaspie with two outs to make it 4-1. It was his 17th of the season and his 52nd in franchise history. The Monarchs plated two more runs in the top of the fifth with a two out single from Kevin Santa followed by a double from Ryan Grotjohn. With runners at second and third Jacob Robson drove both runners home with a double to extend the lead to 6-1. It was Robson's 19th RBI in his last 10 games.

Winnipeg would load the bases off Hartman in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out. Brian Glowicki would come into the game and give up a sacrifice fly to Jacob Rhinesmith to cut the lead to 6-2. Logan Hill would be hit by a pitch to load the bases once again. Kevin Lachance would drive a pair home with an RBI single, but Glowicki would strikeout Hidekel Gonzalez to end the inning with the Monarchs leading 6-4.

The Monarchs would answer once again with four more runs in the top of the sixth. Luis Ramirez got the first two outs of the inning but would leave the game after a single by Pete Kozma. Travis Seabrooke came in from the pen for the Goldeyes and would give up a single to Dylan Harris followed by back-to-back doubles from Mallex Smith and Kevin Santa to make it a 9-4 Kansas City. Ryan Grotjohn picked up his third hit of the night on an infield single, but a Goldeyes error would allow another run to score to up the lead to 10-4

Kansas City added two more runs in the seventh on a fielder's choice from Pete Kozma and an RBI single for Mallex Smith, his second of the night to make it a 12- 4 Monarchs lead. Brian Glowicki would work 3.2 innings with five strikeouts to pick up the relief win for Kansas City. Alex Valdez worked the ninth inning and gave up a solo home run to Max Murphy to make it a final 12-5 for Kansas City.

The Monarchs winning streak sits at six and the win cut into the West Division lead for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to 2.5 games with six games to play.

