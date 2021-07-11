Monarchs Take Series from Explorers

Kansas City, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs take the series from the Sioux City Explorers beating the X's 8-3 on a wet Saturday night in Kansas City.

The Monarchs used a five run second inning to supply all the runs that they would need in the ballgame. Explorers starter Brett Adcock issued three consecutive one out walks to load the bases. After a strikeout to get a pivotal second out, Morgan McCullough walked to bring home the game's first run. A Darnell Sweeney two run single was then followed by a Ryan Grotjohn two run triple to finish off the two out rally for Kansas City making it 5-0.

After Sioux City squandered a bases loaded and nobody out spot in the top of the fourth. Kansas City was able to add another run in the bottom half of the frame. Back to back singles put runners at first and second. Morgan McCullough then stole third, and on the steal the pitch was bounced in the dirt and got away on a wild pitch allowing McCullough to score from second base giving Kansas City a 6-0 lead.

The six runs were all charged to Explorers starter Brett Adcock (2-5) as he managed to throw three and one-third innings, allowing five hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Two more runs scored for Kansas City in the fifth as McCullough once again walked in a run with the bases loaded and on the next consecutive pitch Sweeney was hit by a pitch to score another making it 8-0.

The Monarchs drove home four of their runs on two hits, and scored the rest of them on a combination of walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

Jose Taveras (1-1) picked up the win as he tossed five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just two hits but five walks and struck out four.

Sioux City was able to get on the board with three runs in the sixth. Lane Milligan hit his seventh home run of the season, a two run shot. And Sebastian Zawada scored from third on a fielding error to give the game it's 8-3 final score.

Max Kuhns gave the X's two perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts and Jose Velez pitched in a scoreless eighth as well.

Sioux City will look to avoid being swept as they face the Monarchs in the series finale on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:00. Jonah Smith (0-1, 4.91) takes the bump for the Explorers and Kansas City has yet to announce their starter.

